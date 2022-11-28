Paul Newcombe, formerly of Broadwater Drive, had access to his victim’s property went in one evening earlier this year and raped her whilst she was asleep. The victim, who has lifelong anonymity, later said to South Yorkshire Police officers she initially laid there hoping that what she could feel wasn’t really happening.

The victim bravely opened her eyes and confronted Newcombe, aged 57, who quickly left after putting his clothes back on. Newcombe was arrested after the victim immediately called the police and he stated during his interview how the victim had not consented to having sex with him and he knew that it was wrong, but ‘he couldn’t help it’ and ‘it got out of hand’.

Paul Newcombe has been sentence to five years and eight months after raping a sleeping woman in her own home.

At a November 25 sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Newcombe was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. after pleading guilty to charges of rape at an earlier appearance. South Yorkshire Police Detective Sergeant William McLean said: “My thoughts and thanks are with the victim who has been at the heart of our investigation.

"The bravery she has shown throughout has been commendable, particularly in her decision to attend court last week and face her attacker, to see him sentenced for what he did to her. I hope that Newcombe’s sentencing helps bring some closure to his victim.”

