Doncaster pyjamas thief behind bars for Christmas after shoplifting spree
Gary Devy, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, plundered hundreds of pounds worth of products from the same One Stop shop in Wheatley, with the 41-year-old targeting the store on five separate occasions between 30 October and 1 December.
He was arrested last Saturday (2 December) just hours after stealing 20 pairs of pyjamas worth over £300 from The Original Factory Shop in Mexborough.
Every single one of Devy's thefts was caught on CCTV and after being charged with six counts of theft, he admitted all the offences at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (4 December).
He was sentenced the same day and has been jailed for five months.
Police Constable Hazel Smith, from Doncaster's retail crime team, said: "Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime and it can damage people's livelihoods.
"Furthermore, staff working in retail outlets should not have to deal with thieves like Devy in their day-to-day jobs.
"As a retail crime team, we are continuing to gather more and more intelligence on shoplifters in Doncaster and we remain committed to tackling retail crime and keeping the city a safe and welcoming place for people to live, work, visit and shop."
To report shoplifting in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.