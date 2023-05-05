Doncaster prison blunder sees wrong man sent to court to face murder life sentencing

Reece Radford, 26, was kicked and stabbed to death after he came to the aid of a 17-year-old girl who was being attacked by Dereck Owusu at a bus stop in Sheffield.

Owusu, 40, and his friend Louis James, 47, who was carrying a knife, then attacked Reece, who had a seven-month-old daughter, kicking him a number of times before James fatally stabbed him in the chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incredibly, James was not in present in person for his sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court after staff at HMP Doncaster sent another prisoner with the name James to court instead.

Louis James (left) and Dereck Owusu (right) have been jailed for life for the murder of Reece Radford.

The pair were jailed for life – and court staff had to hastily arrange a video link so Reece's killer could see the proceedings remotely.

Barrister Stephen Wood KC, defending James, told the court: 'It is always preferable in a case as grave as this for a defendant to be present at court to receive his sentence.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sarah Wright replied: 'I certainly do agree, and it is quite astonishing that that mistake has been made and Mr James has not been brought here today.'

Mr Wood acknowledged the 'anguish' that caused Reece's family, who were in court.

The court heard that James, of Sheffield, and Owusu, of Rotherham, were talking and drinking with the 17-year-old girl at a bus stop in Arundel Gate when Reece passed by with a group of friends.

Prosecutor David Temkin KC said that when Owusu punched the girl on September 29 last year, it was the 'catalyst' for Reece's involvement, and a fight broke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Temkin said both defendants were 'angry' with Reece, adding: 'What culminated was a joint attack by both defendants on a younger man, who found himself on the ground, face up, being subjected to serious violence.'

He was then stabbed in the chest by James and was kicked in the head 'with vigour' by Owusu he died six days later from a single stab wound to the chest.