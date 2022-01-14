Doncaster Premier Inn: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing near hotel
A police cordon is in place around the Premier Inn in Doncaster after a man was stabbed earlier today.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 4:22 pm
The man, in his thirties, is currently in hospital in a serious condition and another man is in police custody.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”
No other details have yet been released.