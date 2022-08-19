News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster police use 'Spiderman' senses to recover haul of stolen vehicles

Police recovered a haul of stolen vehicles after ‘Spiderman’ senses kicked in when they turned up at what they thought was a break in in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:27 am
Officers from Davies House in Scawsby were out in Highfields, when according to a spokesman, “their spider senses started to tingle.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “What at first they believed to be a break in progress turned out to be unknown individuals trying to hide stolen vehicles from us.

“Work is ongoing around this issue but please continue to report any suspicious activity to us through 101 or the online reporting form on SYP website.”

Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles.

Spidey Senses were comic book hero Spider-Man’s ability to sense danger or trouble before it happened.

You can also contact independent charity Crime Stoppers to report car crime across Doncaster and South Yorkshire by reporting details to their UK call centre in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.