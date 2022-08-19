Doncaster police use 'Spiderman' senses to recover haul of stolen vehicles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Davies House in Scawsby were out in Highfields, when according to a spokesman, “their spider senses started to tingle.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “What at first they believed to be a break in progress turned out to be unknown individuals trying to hide stolen vehicles from us.

“Work is ongoing around this issue but please continue to report any suspicious activity to us through 101 or the online reporting form on SYP website.”

Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles.

Spidey Senses were comic book hero Spider-Man’s ability to sense danger or trouble before it happened.