Doncaster police uncover counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco during warrant for illegal dog breeding

The warrant was in relation to illegal dog breeding at the location, however officers actually uncovered something slightly different.

A spokesman said: “On searching the site, it became clear that there was something else going on.

“Instead of finding puppies, dome of the kennels actually contained boxes of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco, well where else would you keep them, a horsebox maybe?

Police at the scene yesterday

“We then found a horsebox and the horse must be called Richmond Kingsize, as this is what we found inside.”

£5,000 in cash was also seized from the site along with approximately 800 packs of counterfeit tobacco.

Three males are now under investigation.

The kennels were full of counterfeit Richmonds

If you have any information regarding counterfeit products, please report to DMBC Trading Standards via the web address https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/business-investment/doncaster-trading-standards

If you have any information about a crime phone 101.

