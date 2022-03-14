Doncaster police seize two Land Rovers in space of an hour in crime blitz
Police in Doncaster seized two Land Rovers in the space of an hour in a weekend crime blitz.
The first, the Freelander, was found on false plates on Apley Road, Hyde Park.
A Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Police Team spokesman said: “It was reported as stolen in November last year in Mexborough. After being forensically examined it will be reunited with its owner.
“The second was an SVR which was stopped on Trafford Way after being found to have no insurance. It has been seized and the driver will receive six points and a fine.”
Anyone with information about car crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can report details to South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, you can pass on information and details anonymously to dedicated independent charity Crime Stoppers on its hotline number on 0800 555 111.
In an emergency, to report a crime in progress, always call 999.