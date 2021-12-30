Doncaster police seize motorbike in post Christmas clampdown on illegal bikers

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Team swooped on Steetley Quarry in Sprotbrough. tackling a number of nuisance bikers.

A spokesman said: “Steetley Quarry is private - the woods around it are council owned and the Trans Pennine Trail runs adjacent to the river to the west.

"The majority of this land is also SSSI staus meaning it is awarded special protection.

Police seized bikes in Sprotbrough.

"The riding of motorbikes here is illegal.

"To get to it one has to ride either across farmers fields, or down the TPT.

"This KTM 250 bike was one of four there today.

"The riders didn’t want to stop and chat and tried to make off.

"This one was seized for causing anti social behaviour.

"Hundreds of people were out on the TPT walking their dogs and children were trying out their new BMXs from Santa.

"Horse riders and people on mobility scooters all stopped and chatted with us to report constant use of bikes and quads in the area.

"There was evidence that in order to get to the quarry and woods, brand new palisade fencing had been pulled down and barriers put up by the owners to get in, dismantled.