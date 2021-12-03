Doncaster police seize cannabis plant that looks like a Christmas tree hours before a light switch on event

The Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team found the large ‘tree’ on December 2.

They said: “Its been a good day for your Mexborough Team Today.

"We kickstarted the day with a spot of Christmas tree shopping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the 'tree' on December 2.

"As you can see, these ‘trees’ were impressive, and ready to crop.

"We then capped off the day by experiencing the fantastic community spirit that was shown at the Christmas lights switch on in Mexborough.”