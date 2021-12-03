Doncaster police seize cannabis plant that looks like a Christmas tree hours before a light switch on event

Doncaster police joke that they have been ‘Christmas tree shopping’ as they seize a large cannabis plant.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 6:01 am

The Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team found the large ‘tree’ on December 2.

They said: “Its been a good day for your Mexborough Team Today.

"We kickstarted the day with a spot of Christmas tree shopping.

Police seized the 'tree' on December 2.

"As you can see, these ‘trees’ were impressive, and ready to crop.

"We then capped off the day by experiencing the fantastic community spirit that was shown at the Christmas lights switch on in Mexborough.”

