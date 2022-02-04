Doncaster police seek suspect after shopworker subjected to knifepoint robbery

Police want to speak to this man following a robbery in Doncaster.

It is reported the robbery took place at the Doncaster food and wine shop on Beckett Road, around 7.15pm on 14 December 2021. A man engaged in conversation with the shop assistant before removing a knife from his pocket and demanding money from the till. The shop assistant was not injured.

Officers have been conducting enquiries but are now keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Do you know him? Have you seen him before?