Doncaster police seek suspect after shopworker subjected to knifepoint robbery
Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a robbery.
It is reported the robbery took place at the Doncaster food and wine shop on Beckett Road, around 7.15pm on 14 December 2021. A man engaged in conversation with the shop assistant before removing a knife from his pocket and demanding money from the till. The shop assistant was not injured.
Officers have been conducting enquiries but are now keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Do you know him? Have you seen him before?
If you have any information that could help with enquiries contact 101 quoting incident number 910 of 14 December 2021. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.