Officers made four arrests during the festival – for assault, theft and drugs offences.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle, commander for this year’s festival said: “The St Leger Festival is always a fantastic and much-anticipated event in Doncaster, and this year was no different.

“I’m very pleased to say that all four days passed largely without incident. Our officers were on patrol around the racecourse each day, working with our partners and event organisers to ensure that everyone was able to enjoy the festival safely.

Ladies Day at St Leger.

“King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome when they made a surprise visit on Saturday, with the crowd singing the national anthem.