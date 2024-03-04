News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster police recorded driver travelling at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone

Doncaster police recorded a driver travelling at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone during a weekend of operations.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic operations in Bawtry, Rossington, Tickhill and Edlington on Saturday and Sunday.

A spokesman said: “The majority of road users were driving safely however one driver was prosecuted for doing almost 50 Mph in a 30 Mph zone. Speeding is one of the top four killers on the road and there is no excuse for it.”