Doncaster police recorded driver travelling at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone

Doncaster police recorded a driver travelling at nearly 50mph in a 30mph zone during a weekend of operations.
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were out conducting traffic operations in Bawtry, Rossington, Tickhill and Edlington on Saturday and Sunday.
A spokesman said: “The majority of road users were driving safely however one driver was prosecuted for doing almost 50 Mph in a 30 Mph zone. Speeding is one of the top four killers on the road and there is no excuse for it.”