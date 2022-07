They decided to pop into the local shop for a drink only to be confronted by a shoplifter leaving the store with a bag full of stolen goods.

The shoplifter was promptly arrested and the goods returned.

The shoplifter was caught red-handed

A police spokesman said: “It was another trip back to custody with the shoplifter who was later charged with theft.

“The officers never did get their drink!”