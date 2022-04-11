Doncaster police officers arrest driver and passenger on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons
A driver and a passenger have been arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons, after failing to stop for patrolling Doncaster officers.
Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit said the vehicle being used by the two suspects had failed to stop earlier last night (April 10).
The spokesman added: “We locate it a few hours later & stop it.
“Driver refuses to provide breath sample - arrested.
“Both driver & passenger also arrested for possession of offensive weapons.”