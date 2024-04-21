Doncaster police officer due to appear in court charged with common assault while on duty

A police officer has been summonsed to court to face a charge of common assault.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
PC Connor Smith, aged 28, who works in a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (22 April).

The summons relates to an allegation that excessive force was used during an arrest in the Doncaster area on 19 July 2023.

PC Smith has been suspended pending the criminal proceedings and an associated internal misconduct investigation.

