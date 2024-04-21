Doncaster police officer due to appear in court charged with common assault while on duty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Connor Smith, aged 28, who works in a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (22 April).

The summons relates to an allegation that excessive force was used during an arrest in the Doncaster area on 19 July 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Smith has been suspended pending the criminal proceedings and an associated internal misconduct investigation.