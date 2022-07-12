A Doncaster Central police spokesman said: “While on patrol on Earl Avenue in Rossington we stopped a red Ford Transit van and found that there was no insurance in place.

"The vehicle has now been seized and a traffic offence report has been completed. This means the driver will receive the option of a fixed penalty notice or an appearance at court.

“We have also arrested three men for various offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have made a number of arrests in Doncaster.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on Norwich Road in Wheatley, he was driving whilst disqualified and wanted for failing to appear at court. He has been charged and remanded and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court shortly. His vehicle, a white Ford Transit, has also been seized.

“A 38-year-old man was then located in the Balby area, he had failed to appear at court for racially aggravated public order offences. Again, he has been remanded to appear at court.

“Finally, a 31-year-old man form the Bentley area was arrested on College Road after failing to attend court in June in relation to an allegation of dangerous driving. He will be in court this afternoon.”

Anyone wanting to report crime or anti-social behaviour in Doncaster should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or in emergency, please call 999.