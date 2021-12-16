Doncaster police identify suspect over theft of £400 Amazon parcels
Police in Doncaster say they have identified a suspect after releasing CCTV footage of a woman wanted over theft of Amazon parcels worth £400.
South Yorkshire Police issued the appeal yesterday following the theft in Bentley on October 28.
A spokesman said: “Officers have now identified a suspect. Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal - it makes a huge difference.”
It is reported that just after 4.30pm on 28 October, a woman on a bicycle stole two Amazon parcels which had been left behind a metal container outside a property on Bentley Road. The suspect left in the direction of the Shell garage.
The packages contained goods including nearly £400 worth of HDMI cables which had been purchased for a local business.
Anyone with further information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively, contact independent charity Crime Stoppers in confidence on their hotlline number 0800 555 111.