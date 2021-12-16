South Yorkshire Police issued the appeal yesterday following the theft in Bentley on October 28.

A spokesman said: “Officers have now identified a suspect. Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal - it makes a huge difference.”

It is reported that just after 4.30pm on 28 October, a woman on a bicycle stole two Amazon parcels which had been left behind a metal container outside a property on Bentley Road. The suspect left in the direction of the Shell garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say they have identified a suspect over the theft of Amazon parcels in Doncaster.

The packages contained goods including nearly £400 worth of HDMI cables which had been purchased for a local business.