Doncaster police gear up for New Year drug busts after success of 2021 raids

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team dismantled a number of cannabis growing operations during 2021 – and have pledged to continue their work in the New Year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “As well as responding to calls for service and keeping our communities safe, over the past year our officers have been holding dedicated operations, completing targeted patrols, executing warrants, issuing crime prevention advice and working in partnership with local authorities to address issues identified as most important to residents

“We’ve got much more of this activity planned for the year ahead.”

Police are gearing up for more drug raids in Doncaster in 2022.

Working in partnership with Davies House, the Doncaster West team have executed numerous drugs warrants and completed regular local authority housing checks to crack down on drug related criminality.

This activity resulted in class A and B drugs removed from the town’s streets, large quantities of cash seized and a number of offenders arrested for various drug related offences.

The team have also worked with members of the community to identify hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour and completed high visibility patrols to prevent this behaviour and improve community safety.