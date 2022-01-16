Doncaster police fine motorist for driving with frosted up windscreen

BMW driver fined for driving with a frosted up windscreen.

Officers from Doncaster Central NPT Police gave the motorist a fixed penalty notice for driving his car with a frosty windscreen, a practice known as ‘portholing’.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire police said: “In these cold conditions, please take a few minutes to properly clear ice from your windscreen before you set off on your journey.

“The driver of this BMW was stopped on St James Street this evening and issued with a fixed penalty notice after being spotted by officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His visibility was that bad he struggled parking up when pulled over.”

Rule 229 of the Highway Code states that before setting off in the winter drivers should make sure that they clear all snow and ice from their windows.

Failure to do so means you wouldn’t have a full view of the road and traffic ahead, which could see a police officer slap you with a £60 fine for your car being in a “dangerous condition.”

Best way to defrost a car windscreen, according to the AA.

1. Check your wipers

Make sure your wipers aren't on before you switch the car on.

If wipers are frozen to the glass, the wiper motor could be damaged or the rubber could tear off if they start wiping.

2. Switch on the engine

Start the engine and turn on the warm air blower on the windscreen.

Switch on the rear windscreen heater and heated mirrors, if you have them.

Turn on the air-con. It's not just for summer – it'll remove moisture from the air to stop the car misting up.

Don’t use your hands to wipe misted-up windows – you'll leave greasy smears and a diamond ring could scratch the glass. Use a lint-free absorbent cloth if necessary.

Stay with your car the whole time while the engine's running.

Scrape while you wait. Use a scraper and de-icer on the outside of your car while you wait for the inside to warm up.Get the all-clear