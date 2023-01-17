Doncaster Police day of action saw officers seize five vehicles and issue 13 traffic offence reports

The Roads Policing Team, along with the Mounted section, patrolled for a number of hours. They worked closely with DMBC and St Leger homes to ensure they reached as many people as possible in the community.

Officers seized five vehicles and issued 13 Traffic Offence Reports, for a number of offences ranging from no insurance, no MOT, no licence and more.

A Tipper van was seized due to being unroadworthy after only being served a prohibition notice the previous day.

Police carried out a day of action in Dunscroft and Hatfield

A spokesman said: “We held pop up police stations across the area, giving members of the community an opportunity to discuss any issues with an officer and discuss crime prevention techniques.