Doncaster Police day of action saw officers seize five vehicles and issue 13 traffic offence reports
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recently had a day of engagement and action in Hatfield and Dunscroft.
The Roads Policing Team, along with the Mounted section, patrolled for a number of hours. They worked closely with DMBC and St Leger homes to ensure they reached as many people as possible in the community.
Officers seized five vehicles and issued 13 Traffic Offence Reports, for a number of offences ranging from no insurance, no MOT, no licence and more.
A Tipper van was seized due to being unroadworthy after only being served a prohibition notice the previous day.
A spokesman said: “We held pop up police stations across the area, giving members of the community an opportunity to discuss any issues with an officer and discuss crime prevention techniques.
“Parks such as Quarry Park and York Road were patrolled by officers on foot, along with the Mounted section in an attempt to deter and prevent off road bikes using the space.”