Doncaster police continue the war on drug crime over Christmas with cannabis factory raid
Doncaster police have been continuing the war on drug crime over the festive period.
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 5:48 pm
Among one of its raids was this find by Doncaster West Neighbourhood Polocing Team officers.
An SYP spokesman said: “Your friendly neighbourhood cops continuing to fight the war on drugs over the festive season (yes cannabis is still illegal to possess and grow folks before the haters begin to heckle).
“Look at all those flowering heads drying out in the loft that would have been destined for a street near you sometime very soon.”