Doncaster Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Tyrone but ask nobody approaches him

Tyrone, age 26, was last seen shortly before 6.30am this morning (1 February) in Thorne Road, Doncaster.

He is white, has short dark hair, and is around 6ft tall. He was last seen wearing grey joggers, a black coat and a black snood/balaclava, and was carrying a plastic shopping bag and some blankets.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Tyrone's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him?

If you see Tyrone, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you can help or have any information about where he might be, you can contact police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 999. Please quote incident number 125 of 1 February 2023 when you get in touch.