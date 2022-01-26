Doncaster police and council join forces and catch speeding motorists on camera
Officers from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team joined up with local councillor Leanne Hempshall this morning (Wednesday, January 26) to catch motorists speeding in the Scawthorpe area.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 3:09 pm
The Davies House PCSOs were out between 10.50-11.50am and checked over 150 vehicles.
Seven of these were over the legal limit of between 35-40 mph in a 30 zone. They will be dealt with by the safety camera partnership, a multi-agency partnership between local government, police authorities, Her Majesty's Courts Service, Highways England, and the National Health Service.