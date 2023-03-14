Doncaster pet owner stung with £2,800 fine over noisy barking dogs at home

City of Doncaster Council prosecuted Michael Sides for five breaches of an abatement notice over the pets, with a council spokesman describing the appearance as ‘a ruff day.’

He was ordered to pay £2796.54 in fines and costs after appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A spokesman said: “Hopefully this acts as a deterrent to all “noisy neighbours” out there.”

A man has appeared in court over noisy dogs at his home.