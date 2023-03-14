News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
17 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Doncaster pet owner stung with £2,800 fine over noisy barking dogs at home

A Doncaster pet owner was stung with a £2,800 over failing to silence noisy, barking dogs at his home.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

City of Doncaster Council prosecuted Michael Sides for five breaches of an abatement notice over the pets, with a council spokesman describing the appearance as ‘a ruff day.’

He was ordered to pay £2796.54 in fines and costs after appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Hopefully this acts as a deterrent to all “noisy neighbours” out there.”

A man has appeared in court over noisy dogs at his home.
A man has appeared in court over noisy dogs at his home.
A man has appeared in court over noisy dogs at his home.
Most Popular

Noise can be reported at [email protected]