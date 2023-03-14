Doncaster pet owner stung with £2,800 fine over noisy barking dogs at home
A Doncaster pet owner was stung with a £2,800 over failing to silence noisy, barking dogs at his home.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT
City of Doncaster Council prosecuted Michael Sides for five breaches of an abatement notice over the pets, with a council spokesman describing the appearance as ‘a ruff day.’
He was ordered to pay £2796.54 in fines and costs after appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
A spokesman said: “Hopefully this acts as a deterrent to all “noisy neighbours” out there.”
Noise can be reported at [email protected]