Doncaster pensioner in court over smash which left biker badly injured
The rider was thrown from his bike when Blaxton driver Stephen Freeman, 74, exited a side road onto the A6 at Darley Dale, Derbyshire on July 6, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.
The motorcyclist suffered a number of serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to hospital following the smash, the court heard.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how the injured motorcyclist performed an emergency stop, however the collision was “inevitable”.
As well as two punctured lungs he suffered fractures to his pelvis, broken bones to his back ribs and collar bone.
Freeman’s solicitor said her client, who had no previous convictions, had a “stellar” previous driving record.
The defendant, of Mosham Road, Blaxton, Doncaster, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.
His case was adjourned for a probation report.