A police officer is to be charged with assault after claims he used excessive force during an arrest in Doncaster.

PC Connor Smith, 28, who works in a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 22).

The summons relates to an allegation that excessive force was used during an arrest in the Doncaster area on July 19 2023.