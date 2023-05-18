Lyanne King, aged 43, and Sean Thompson, aged 52, both of Fairfax Road in Intake, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (Thursday 18 May).

King is charged with seven counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class C drugs and failing/refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson is charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitant device.

The pair have been remanded into custody until their next appearance

The pair have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.