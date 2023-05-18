Doncaster pair in court charged with multiple drug offences
A man and a woman from Doncaster have appeared in court charged with 15 drug offences.
Lyanne King, aged 43, and Sean Thompson, aged 52, both of Fairfax Road in Intake, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court today (Thursday 18 May).
King is charged with seven counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession with intent to supply Class C drugs and failing/refusing to provide a sample for a drugs test.
Thompson is charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitant device.
The pair have been remanded into custody until their next appearance.
If you have information about drugs, the possession or supply, then please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.