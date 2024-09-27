Doncaster paedophile who carried out string of sex assaults on child is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster paedophile who carried out a string of sex attacks on a child has been jailed.

Anthony Halstead, 35, of Baytree Grove, Auckley, was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 16 years behind bars, with an extended licence period of another year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will also sign the sex offender register indefinitely and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order and restraining orders for 25 years.