Doncaster paedophile to appear in court to face multiple counts of sexual offences against a teenage girl

A Doncaster man has been summonsed to court to face multiple counts of sexual offences against a teenage girl.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 14:03 BST
The charges relate to offences that were reported to have taken place in February and July 2021.

Paul Cleary, now 58, of Plumpton Gardens in Doncaster, is facing three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual communication with a child. He has been summonsed to attend Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 26 April 2024.

The victim continues to receive support from specially trained officers.

Details on the support available from specialist services for those who have been a victim of sexual offences can be found on the dedicated webpage – https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/