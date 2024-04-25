Doncaster paedophile to appear in court to face multiple counts of sexual offences against a teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charges relate to offences that were reported to have taken place in February and July 2021.

Paul Cleary, now 58, of Plumpton Gardens in Doncaster, is facing three counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of sexual communication with a child. He has been summonsed to attend Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 26 April 2024.