Martin Shaw, aged 52, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, October 5) on a number of charges including attempting to cause a child aged 13-15 to view sexual images, attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, aged 13 to 15, online, and engaging in sexual communictions with a child online.