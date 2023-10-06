Doncaster paedophile put on sexual offenders register after attempting to engage in sexual activity with child aged 13-15
A Doncaster paedophile has been put on the sex offenders’ register after attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child aged 13-15.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Martin Shaw, aged 52, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, October 5) on a number of charges including attempting to cause a child aged 13-15 to view sexual images, attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, aged 13 to 15, online, and engaging in sexual communictions with a child online.
He was jailed for 20 months suspended for 18 months, given a 25 day Rehabiltation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.