News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Doncaster paedophile put on sexual offenders register after attempting to engage in sexual activity with child aged 13-15

A Doncaster paedophile has been put on the sex offenders’ register after attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child aged 13-15.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 18:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Martin Shaw, aged 52, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, October 5) on a number of charges including attempting to cause a child aged 13-15 to view sexual images, attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, aged 13 to 15, online, and engaging in sexual communictions with a child online.

He was jailed for 20 months suspended for 18 months, given a 25 day Rehabiltation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.