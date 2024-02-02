Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Madine subjected his victim to multiple sexual attacks which he filmed and sent to James Mitchell, who has also been put behind bars after admitting child sexual offences.

Mitchell encouraged Madine to commit the offences and both shared child abuse images with each other.

Madine was charged in April 2023 following a thorough 18-month investigation by officers from Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) Team who worked closely with the Digital Forensics Unit and colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police.

Ryan Madine has been jailed for over a decade.

The investigation revealed video messages of Madine including him sexually assaulting and performing oral sex on a vulnerable young child with officers also finding over 700 indecent images of children on a digital device.

Madine initially denied having any sexual interest in children but later pleaded guilty to an array of offences, including assaulting a child under 13 by penetration, sexually assaulting a child, voyeurism and sexual communication with a child. He also admitted five counts of making indecent photographs of a child and two counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Madine, aged 24, who is from the Edlington area, and Mitchell, aged 31, who is from Retford in Nottinghamshire, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today (2 February), with both of them jailed for 11-and-a-half years. Both will be on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and there is a restraining order in place for life.

Investigating Officer Fiona Booth said: "This was a complex investigation requiring tenacity, professionalism and perseverance to secure a conviction against a dangerous individual who preyed upon vulnerable and innocent children.

"Madine recorded his sickening crimes and sent them to another paedophile. He showed absolutely no regard for his victims.

"It is unimaginable to think of the suffering endured at the hands of Madine and they will require additional support and specialist care for a number of years to come.

"We take sexual offences of this nature very seriously, and I hope this case and the sentence served upon Madine shows just how determined we are to get justice for every single victim of a sexual offence.”