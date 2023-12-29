Doncaster paedophile jailed for four years for child sexual offences involving trying to meet a 12-year-old boy

A Doncaster paedophile has been jailed for four years after being pleading guilty to child sexual offences.

Harvey Cooper was apprehended on Monday 23 October after communicating with who he thought was a 12-year-old boy online and through social media.

Cooper had even gone as far as buying them a train ticket to they could meet.

Officers were waiting at Doncaster train station to arrest Cooper when he was arrived to meet the ‘child’.

Harvey Cooper.

Following his arrest, officers searched his address and seized 25 electronic devices.

PC Steph Armitage, of South Yorkshire Police’s Internet Sexual Offences Team (ISOT) said: “As the digital world continues to expand, with access to the internet at pretty much everyone’s fingertips and new social media platforms being introduced, this is a growing area of criminality that carries a large amount of risk, as the victims are the most vulnerable members of our communities – children.

“For obvious reasons, many of our investigations happen behind the scenes as we look to take some of South Yorkshire’s most dangerous predators, like Cooper, off our streets. We will continue to work tirelessly to keep children safe.”

Appearing at court on Friday 22 December, Cooper, formerly of East Lane, was sentenced to four years for arranging / facilitating the commission of a child sex offence. He was also sentenced to 12 months for engaging in sexual communication with a child and two years for arranging to meet a boy under 16 years of age following grooming. Both of these sentences will run concurrently.