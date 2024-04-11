Doncaster paedophile and registered sex offender jailed after attempting to meet a child for sexual activity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Morgan, of North Cliff Road, Doncaster was caught when a police operation was carried out, resulting in the suspect believing he was speaking to a 12-year-old and wanting to meet up with them.
In February 2024, the 38-year-old engaged in conversation online with a child profile. During their communications Morgan asked for photos and made explicit comments about engaging in sex acts.
Morgan attempted to arrange a meeting, offering to pick them up from school, he also suggested going swimming with him in a pond.
He was arrested from his vehicle on 29 February 2024 as he arrived at his home.
Morgan, a registered sex offender, was found guilty of one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and one count of attempting to arrange or facilitate commission of sexual activity with child, at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 March 2024.
On Friday (5 April) he was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
Please remember victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life. Identifying them is a criminal offence and police will take action.