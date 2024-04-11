Doncaster paedophile and registered sex offender jailed after attempting to meet a child for sexual activity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Morgan, of North Cliff Road, Doncaster was caught when a police operation was carried out, resulting in the suspect believing he was speaking to a 12-year-old and wanting to meet up with them.

In February 2024, the 38-year-old engaged in conversation online with a child profile. During their communications Morgan asked for photos and made explicit comments about engaging in sex acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan attempted to arrange a meeting, offering to pick them up from school, he also suggested going swimming with him in a pond.

Doncaster paedophile Stephen Morgan jailed after attempting to meet a child for sexual activity.

He was arrested from his vehicle on 29 February 2024 as he arrived at his home.

Morgan, a registered sex offender, was found guilty of one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child, and one count of attempting to arrange or facilitate commission of sexual activity with child, at Sheffield Crown Court on 25 March 2024.

On Friday (5 April) he was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).