Doncaster officers track down four stolen vehicles and reunite them with their owners

Four stolen vehicles, including a vital community asset, have been tracked down by officers in Doncaster and returned to their rightful owners.

Between Friday 3 November and Sunday 5 November, three vans were stolen from various parts of Doncaster, as well as a tractor used to cut the grass of community pitches, which was taken from Brodsworth Miners Welfare Hall on Friday evening.

The theft of the tractor caused a great deal of concern, with one councillor saying it would leave "the future of the welfare and sports section of the club in the balance".

They called for "urgent action" and officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team responded by heading straight to the scene. After a thorough search of a muddy wooded area, the tractor was located deep in the trees and hidden behind a fence.

This stolen tractor which is a vital community asset was recovered by officers.

Police Sergeant Kelly Ward of Doncaster North NPT said: "The owners were so happy to have it returned. They had a similar incident last year where the equipment was never recovered and it cost the voluntary groups a substantial amount of money to replace.

"It meant they had to reduce spending in other areas and that had a big impact on the wider community.

"We take vehicle theft incredibly seriously and we will always make sure we leave no stone unturned to reunite stolen vehicles with their rightful owners."

Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1152 of 3 November 2023.

Three vans which were stolen in Doncaster have been reunited with their owners.

Just a day later, officers from the same NPT managed to recover another stolen vehicle - this time a van that had been taken from Barnsley and was eventually found in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

PS Ward said: "The van has been returned to the owners who needed it for work and would have been at a huge financial loss without it."

On Friday afternoon in Thorne, officers from Doncaster East NPT chased a stolen vehicle through the town centre and into Stainforth.

With the blue lights on and sirens wailing, a short chase ensued, with the driver of the stolen van then deciding to dump the van and flee the scene.

He wasn't able to outrun the officers though and a man was detained at the scene, with the stolen vehicle returned to its rightful owner.

Colin Dawson, aged 42, of Hacienda Caravan Park, Kirkhouse Green Road, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday 6 November in connection with the incident after being charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of theft, aggravated vehicle taking and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear before the same court on Tuesday 14 November.

On Sunday, a fourth theft saw a white Mercedes Sprinter van stolen from outside a commercial premise in Stainforth. Officers made their way to the area and managed to track down the vehicle just 20 minutes after the report had been made.

The vehicle was returned to its owner and enquiries are ongoing to identify anyone involved in the theft.

It can take just 30 seconds to break into a vehicle. Here is some key advice on how to best protect yourself from vehicle theft:

If possible, park in a busy, well-lit area

Remove all valuables from the inside of the vehicle

Fit a steering wheel lock

Keep your keys safe and out of view when at home

If your car has keyless entry, put your keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch.