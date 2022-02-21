Doncaster off road police call meeting to discuss new areas for bikers

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Teams says it is ‘impossible to defend’ bikers trashing football pitches and racing down pavements and says such riders are ruining it for law abiding bikers.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately some of our off road community are still making it look bad for the wider biking community, that suffer as a result.

"Following on from complaints to Doncaster Council from the Doncaster iPort, Harworth Estates and local farmers in Rossington, a multi agency meeting has been set up to discuss the increase in criminal and anti-social off-road vehicle use.

Police are keen to tackle illegal off road bikers in Doncaster.

“We do keep saying this. We do not want to tar the whole off road community with the same brush. The people who are riding / driving illegally will kill the sport and associated green laning scene.

“We are trying to work with local authorities and event organisers and owners of venues to get more places not less.

“The more that you self police and stop this behaviour the better it will be for everyone. You moan about there being no places to ride, then trash a football pitch or race down pavements making pedestrians move out of your way.

“This is impossible to defend. If we as a whole do not stop these people, others will stop what we love doing.”