Doncaster named one of most unsafe places to live in UK in new crime survey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city was third in a list of places with the highest number of burglaries, with 6.96 burglaries per 1,000 people in the region last year.

The figures are according to the latest study by Confused.com which analysed police data across the UK.

The research investigated burglary rates across the UK from 2017-2021, ultimately revealing the safest and least safe UK regions to live in.

Doncaster has been named as one of the mos unsafe places in the UK in a new study.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found Manchester suffered the highest number of burglaries while property owners in Scotland are least likely to experience a burglary.

East Dunbartonshire was named as the safest region in the UK to live in, with just 0.44 burglaries reported per 1,000 people in 2021.

Of the top 10 safest homes in the UK overall, four of them are from the South–West of England. South Devon and Dartmoor residents have the safest homes in England with 0.60 burglaries per 1,000 people. This is a 4.76% decrease from East and Mid Devon (0.63), England’s second safest region.

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com comments: “Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe. Security cameras and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them could reduce your home insurance prices.