Doncaster named in top three worst places for burglaries in UK by new study

The UK’s most dangerous places to live for burglaries have been revealed – with Doncaster claiming third spot in the study.

The research, carried out by Confused.com, took a look at crime rates from 2017 to 2021 to produce the league table of burglary hot spots, with Middlesbrough ranked number one, followed closely by Manchester.

Middlesborough had a burglary rate of 7.86 throughout last year, with Manchester recording a figure 7.11 in 2021, with Doncaster next on 6.96. The figures are burglaries per 1,000 people.

Doncaster has been named as a UK burglary hot spot.

But despite the rankings, the country as a whole has seen a general drop in burglary rates year on year.

Middlesbrough experienced a drastic decrease of 28.6 per cent since 2017, while Doncaster burglaries have also fallen by 26 per cent.