Doncaster mum of baby killed by dog describes tragedy as 'worst nightmare'

Elon-Jase Ellis-Joynes was 12 days old when he was attacked by a Chow-Chow-Alsatian cross at his home on Welfare Road in Woodlands, on September 13, 2020.

His father, Stephen Joynes, 36, is behind bars over the attack after being jailed for four years yesterday following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Abigail Ellis and Stephen Joynes before a previous court appearance after their baby was mauled to death by a dog.

Joynes had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.

The court heard that in the months before Elon’s death, the dog – Teddy – had bitten one of Elon's older siblings and regularly escaped into neighbours' gardens.

The dog had been “banished to the back garden” but when it was discovered that the dog was missing, it was found standing over tiny Elon baby and growling.

Elon's mother Abigail Ellis, 28, was initially charged with the same offence but the case against her was dropped.

The killer dog moved into Ms Ellis’ home when she struck up a relationship with Joynes.

Teddy had bitten another of Ms Ellis’ children five months before Elon was attacked.

Joynes was playing in the garden with his stepchildren while Ms Ellis was in the bathroom when tragedy struck.

A post-mortem examination established that Elon died as a result of severe trauma to his chest and abdomen.

Edward Moss, who represented Joynes at court, said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following his son's death and was having counselling.

He said: “What punishment could anyone give to this man that is greater than the punishment he has already been given, and will have for the rest of his life?”

In February, Ms Ellis posted on Facebook about the impact the tragedy had had upon her and her partner.

She wrote: “I just want to say a big massive thank you to everyone who have supported us and stayed with us through everything that we have gone through and still are going through.

“Me and my partner Stephen Joynes are so grateful for all your support and guidance that you have given us and shown us. We can not thank you enough. And to all the haters out there we really don't and do not take in anything that any of you have got to say or have said.

“Me and my partner have been through the worst nightmare of hell that you could ever imagine. So your words and your nasty comments do not effect us the slightest little bit. You could not even imagine what pain and heartache we have been through and still are going through.”

She said they endure “heartache and pain” daily and described Elon as their “special baby boy”.