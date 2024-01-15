A Doncaster MP has told his followers to disagree with plans to devolve police commissioner powers to the regional authority in a government survey.

A public consultation over plans to devolve certain policing powers from central government to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) was launched last month.

If approved, the plans would move the functions of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner (SYPCC) to the regional authority rather than government control.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard would also begin the process to call an early mayoral election in 2024 if the move is approved.

This would allow a new mayor to be elected on the mandate of controlling the PCC powers.

Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, who represents Don Valley, shared the questionnaire on Facebook asking residents to vote against the plans.

Mr Fletcher has been critical of Mayor Oliver Coppard in particular over the issue of reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which was closed by owners in 2022.

He has shared beliefs that the process to reopen the airport should lie entirely with the regional authority due to its devolved powers.

In contrast, members of the local and regional authorities have called upon the government to offer greater support.

He wrote: “Oliver Coppard is already responsible for the following: Business growth and recovery, education, skills and employment, transport and active travel, housing, infrastructure and Net zero.

“On top of that he now wants to deal with Health. He is the only elected Mayor in the whole of the UK to be Chair of the Integrated Care Board. He’s a very busy man. In fact he is so busy that he had to give his apologies for the last meeting of the ICB even though he is the Chair.

“The Mayor has promised many times to do all he can to save our airport. Actions on the ground though matter more than words. The airport is still closed.

“Should Oliver Coppard take on more duties when our airport remains closed? I would rather he focussed on DSA.

“If you agree with me then please click on this link and tell the Government not to transfer more police powers to this Mayor. He’s busy enough and we need our airport back.”

Mayor Coppard has since responded to Mr Fletcher’s comments.

He said “1) This is nothing to do with the airport. 2) I’m the Chair of the Integrated Care Partnership, not the Integrated Care Board. They’re two different things. As an MP, I would hope you would know that. 3) The transfer of powers from the PCC to the Mayor’s office is your government’s policy. It’s your government that have put this legislation in place, in fact you personally voted for it to be easier for powers to be transferred.

“Hope that helps, I know you wouldn’t want to mislead anyone.”

Mayor Coppard references the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill which includes provisions for devolved powers to be obtained more easily.