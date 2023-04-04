News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
1 minute ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
1 hour ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
2 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
3 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test

Doncaster MP discusses tackling anti-social behaviour with police and council officers

A Doncaster MP met with police and council officials in the city centre to discuss the issue of anti-social behaviour.

By Shannon Mower
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:43 BST

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, joined workers to discuss anti-social behaviour and retail crime and learn about the actions of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police.

She was accompanied by Doncaster Council officers Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment, Bill Hotchkiss, Head of Communities, and Sergeant Steve Roberts of South Yorkshire Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They spoke at length about the use of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which are in place to prohibit anti-social behaviour in certain spaces, and the changes that have been made locally.

The meeting was to discuss anti-social behaviourThe meeting was to discuss anti-social behaviour
The meeting was to discuss anti-social behaviour
Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police have now set up a dedicated Retail Crime Unit to deal with shoplifting and other anti-social behaviour.

It features new technology which allows it to gather CCTV footage and process statements in record time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dan Swaine and Dame Rosie arranged a further meeting with Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, Doncaster District Commander at South Yorkshire Police, to discuss what else can be done to keep the city centre safe.

Later that day, she met with City Centre Engagement Officers Jill Geeson and Davin Motson to hear about their views of the city centre from their first-hand experiences.

Discussing her meetings, Dame Rosie told the Free Press: “It is always insightful to speak with Council Officers and the Police to get a proper sense of not only the challenges our city centre faces, but also the ways in which our city centre is improving as well.”

And added: “I am very pleased to hear that the Retail Crime Unit has been established and that local businesses are working constructively with the Police to log instances of retail crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is clear to me that PSPOs have been of great help in moving troublesome individuals away from the city centre, and I am pleased to note that drug taking in public spaces has also been reduced. With the reopened Wool Market and renovations that are taking place at the Corn Exchange, Doncaster city centre is feeling a much more welcoming and vibrant place.”