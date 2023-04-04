Doncaster MP discusses tackling anti-social behaviour with police and council officers

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, joined workers to discuss anti-social behaviour and retail crime and learn about the actions of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police.

She was accompanied by Doncaster Council officers Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment, Bill Hotchkiss, Head of Communities, and Sergeant Steve Roberts of South Yorkshire Police.

They spoke at length about the use of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which are in place to prohibit anti-social behaviour in certain spaces, and the changes that have been made locally.

The meeting was to discuss anti-social behaviour

South Yorkshire Police have now set up a dedicated Retail Crime Unit to deal with shoplifting and other anti-social behaviour.

It features new technology which allows it to gather CCTV footage and process statements in record time.

Dan Swaine and Dame Rosie arranged a further meeting with Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, Doncaster District Commander at South Yorkshire Police, to discuss what else can be done to keep the city centre safe.

Later that day, she met with City Centre Engagement Officers Jill Geeson and Davin Motson to hear about their views of the city centre from their first-hand experiences.

Discussing her meetings, Dame Rosie told the Free Press: “It is always insightful to speak with Council Officers and the Police to get a proper sense of not only the challenges our city centre faces, but also the ways in which our city centre is improving as well.”

And added: “I am very pleased to hear that the Retail Crime Unit has been established and that local businesses are working constructively with the Police to log instances of retail crime.

