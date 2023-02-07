Doncaster men jailed for 86 months for the most instrusive crimes on elderly residents

Guss Golding, aged 20, of Brittain Street, Mexborough, and Connor Glen, aged 24, of Palm Avenue, Doncaster, both appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing after burgling elderly residents across Doncaster.

The court heard how between July 2021 and July 2022 the men committed a series of burglaries on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, as well as stealing a vehicle.

Following extensive enquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and searching for the wanted men, both were arrested and charged.

Guss Golding and Connor Glenn

Goulding was charged with 11 counts of burglary, attempted burglary, theft of vehicle and three assaults on emergency workers.

Glen was charged with six counts of burglary and a possession of class B substance.

The officer in charge of the investigation, PC Haider Ali, said: “Burglary is an horrendous crime. The space which should be person’s safe place is intruded and their feeling of security disappears overnight.

“Golding and Glen’s victims were mostly elderly people, with some living alone. For them to prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities is appalling.

“I hope today showcases to those who look to exploit people that we will not tolerate it and we will do all we can to put those responsible before the courts.”