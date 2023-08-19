News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Doncaster men charged with burglaries at the Frenchgate Centre and Waterdale

Two men have been charged with burglary following several businesses being targeted during August.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST

David Quin, aged 31, of no fixed address is charged with four counts of burglary business and attempted burglary business.

The charges related to reports of burglaries taking place at Waterdale and Frenchgate Shopping Centres between 7 and 16 August 2023.

Tommy Cowell, agd 22, of no fixed address is charged with burglary business following a report of a burglary at Frenchgate Shopping Centre on 16 August 2023.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 5 September 2023.