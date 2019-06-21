Doncaster men arrested over attempted attack on police officer now charged

Three Doncaster men arrested over an attempted attack on a police officer have now been charged.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 12:38
Highfield Crescent, Thorne, Doncaster

They were arrested in Highfield Crescent, Thorne, Doncaster, after violence flared outside a supermarket in Goole, Humberside, on Tuesday.

Ryan Lowther, aged 29, of Highfield Crescent,Thorne, has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause greivous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.

BLAZE: House damaged in early morning arson attack in Sheffield

Greg Hinchliffe, 30, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.

CRIME: Police re-appeal for information on attack at outdoor rave in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A third man, 59-year-old Geoffrey Etherington, of Highfield Crescent, Thorne, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.

POLICE: Search for missing Sheffield man enters 11th day

Lowther and Hinchliffe appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Etherington has been bailed to appear at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on July 17.