Doncaster man who injured police officer by hurling bike at him appears in court

Wanted man Alastair Cawdron was approached by officers who were on patrol in Hexthorpe on 15 March.

The 38-year-old, who was wanted for another alleged offence, began to edge away as officers spoke to him before he fled the scene with his bike in tow.

As the officers closed in on Cawdron, he threw his bike at one of them causing him to trip and hit his head on the pavement.

Cawdron, of Spansyke Street, was later arrested and brought into custody.

He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (25 March) for sentencing, with Cawdron ordered to pay £50 in compensation, a £120 fine and a £48 victim surcharge.