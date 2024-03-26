Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Craig Bailey, 40, of Daylands Avenue, Conisborough, was caught sending inappropriate messages to the youngster who was just 12 years old.

His device was seized with forensic analysis revealing a vast array of indecent material and extreme pornographic images.

A lengthy investigation ensued with Bailey later charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, possessing extreme pornographic images and a prohibited image of a child, as well as three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Craig Bailey has been sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to a 12-year-old girl.

Bailey admitted all the offences and was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years at Sheffield Crown Court.

He will have to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years and is also subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Julie Whitehead, who was the investigating officer in this case, said: "This was a complex investigation involving vulnerable witnesses and a young victim and I am pleased we have been able to see it right through until conviction.

"I hope the victim and her family can now begin to heal and I want to thank them for the support they have shown us throughout this process."

To report sex offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency,