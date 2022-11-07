Doncaster man wanted over rape of girl, 16, 'no longer sought' say police
A Doncaster man wanted by police in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl is ‘no longer being sought,’ officers have said.
By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 11:22am
Police issued an appeal to trace Hanzel Scott from Sprotbrough last week.
Officers in Sheffield launched the appeal, asking members of the public to call 999 with details and information about the 40-year-old.
A South Yorkshire Police spokemsan said: “Hanzel Scott is no longer being sought by officers. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”