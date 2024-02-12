Doncaster man wanted over a string of assaults held by police after appeal
A wanted man hunted by police has been caught, a force has said.
Humberside Police had been hunting Callum Pluteci, 26, from North East Lincolnshire who had previously been sought by South Yorkshire Police over incidents in Doncaster in 2022.
The public were warned not to approach Pluteci, wanted over a number of serious assaults.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal to locate wanted man Callum Pluteci – he is now in our custody assisting officers with lines of enquiry.”