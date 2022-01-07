Doncaster man subject of three month manhunt is held by police
A Doncaster man who was the subject of a three month police manhunt has been held by police.
Officers had been searching for 23-year-old Joshua Deere since October in connection with an assault.
Earlier today, Souty Yorkshire Police said they had now found him.
A spokesman said: “Great news! Officers in Doncaster have located wanted man, Josh Deere.
“We first circulated an appeal to trace Deere on 21 October 2021 and we’d like to thank everyone for their help in assisting us with our search. It's greatly appreciated.”
He was wanted in connection with an assault on 16 October.
Officers carried out extensive enquiries and made a number of appeals for the public’s help to try and find him.
Police have not revealed details of where he was found, but he was known to frequent the Bentley, Cantley Woodlands, Denaby Main and Balby areas of Doncaster.
Anyone who can assist with enquiries, should call 101. The incident number is 367 of 16 October.