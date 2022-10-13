Shaaban Maghdid, of Ivanhoe Road, Doncaster pleaded guilty to sexual assault by touching and was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail suspended for 24 weeks at Hull Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 4.

He was also handed a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which forbids him from approaching, touching or making any attempt to communicate with any child under 18 years old unknown to him, in any public place including public transport.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Hull Station

The court heard how on Sunday, January 22, Maghdid approached a 17-year-old boy at Hull Paragon Interchange.

After asking him if he was single, Maghdid bent down to touch the victim's necklace before pulling him into his body and attempting to kiss him.

The victim attempted to turn his face away from Maghdid so he couldn't kiss him on the lips instead kissing him on the cheek twice.

Investigating officer PC Poppy Hill: "Unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway will absolutely not be tolerated. Maghdid's actions took the victim completely by surprise and made him feel scared and extremely uncomfortable.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the railway, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. We will always take you seriously. In an emergency always dial 999.”