Doncaster man remanded in custody charged with string of offences by police

A Doncaster man has been remanded in custody after being charged with a string of offences by police.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:31 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:31 GMT
37-year-old Craig Grimshaw, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main appeared in court charged with a range of offences at the weekend.

Grimshaw appeared Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Saturday (25 November) after being charged with robbery, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 22 December.